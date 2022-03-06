CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 442,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period.

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

