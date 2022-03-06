CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

