Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Down 1.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

About Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.