Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

