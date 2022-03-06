Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

