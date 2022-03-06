Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $12.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,479 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

