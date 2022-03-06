Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

