Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39.

