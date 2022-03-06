Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

