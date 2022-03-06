Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 773,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

CGAU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -17.69%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

