Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

