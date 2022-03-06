Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $34.86 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

