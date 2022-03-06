Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,671 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.51 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

