Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.