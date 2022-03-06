Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

