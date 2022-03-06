Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,607 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,349,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amcor by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.29 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.