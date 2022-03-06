Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $24.66 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

