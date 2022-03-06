Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

