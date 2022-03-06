Cetera Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $17,243,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.94 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.