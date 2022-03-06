Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NCR were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

