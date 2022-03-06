Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 43.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth about $707,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

PJUN stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.