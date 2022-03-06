Cetera Investment Advisers Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 843,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $17.06 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

