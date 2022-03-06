Cetera Investment Advisers Has $401,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,261 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,456 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPLA stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.