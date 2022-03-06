Cetera Investment Advisers Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SunPower were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.