Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

