Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

GTLS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $143.78. 362,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

