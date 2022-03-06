Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 404.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.