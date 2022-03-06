China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

