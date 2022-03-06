China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CYD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

