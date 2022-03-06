China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
CYD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
