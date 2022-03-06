Christopher J. Progler Sells 10,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,905,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

