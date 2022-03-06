CIBC Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.53.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$5.93.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

