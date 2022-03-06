CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.30.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,977,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,752,776.58. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$674,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Insiders sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

