Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 68.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.