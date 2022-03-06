CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

