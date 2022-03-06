Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.01). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

