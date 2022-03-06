Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 279.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ciner Resources by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 109,158 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

