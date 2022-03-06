Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 392,335 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,335 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Goal Acquisitions worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

PUCK stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

