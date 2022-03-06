Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helix Acquisition worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 127.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Helix Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Shares of HLXA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

