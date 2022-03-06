Citigroup Cuts Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $10.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Weave Communications stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
