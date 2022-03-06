City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stake Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.