Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $16.85 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.