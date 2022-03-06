Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.
F opened at $16.85 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.
Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ford Motor (F)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.