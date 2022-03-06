ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 25,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,318. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

