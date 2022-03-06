CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.36. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 291,334 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

