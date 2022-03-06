Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.