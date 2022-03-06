Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.04. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

