Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COIN stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last 90 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
