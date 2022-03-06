Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

