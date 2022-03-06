Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.