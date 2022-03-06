Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 411,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Separately, cut their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

