Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE STK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.