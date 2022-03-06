Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE STK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
