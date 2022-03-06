Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $142.81 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

