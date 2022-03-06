Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Comerica Bank cut its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 169.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

